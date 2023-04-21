DELAWARE - Governor John Carney released a statement about House bills 1 and 2, which are about marijuana use and regulation in the state, on Friday.
“In the coming days, I will allow House Bill 1 and House Bill 2 to be enacted into Delaware law without my signature," the statement said.
These two pieces of legislation remove all state-level civil and criminal penalties from simple marijuana possession and create a regulated industry to conduct recreational marijuana sales in Delaware.
"As I’ve consistently said, I believe the legalization of recreational marijuana is not a step forward," the governor's statement continued. "I support both medical marijuana and Delaware’s decriminalization law because no one should go to jail for possessing a personal use quantity of marijuana, and today, they do not."
“I want to be clear that my views on this issue have not changed," he continued, "and I understand there are those who share my views who will be disappointed in my decision not to veto this legislation. I came to this decision because I believe we’ve spent far too much time focused on this issue, when Delawareans face more serious and pressing concerns every day. It’s time to move on."
The governor went on to share his ongoing concerns about the consequences of a recreational marijuana industry in the state.
"I’m concerned especially about the potential effects on Delaware’s children, on the safety of our roadways, and on our poorest neighborhoods, where I believe a legal marijuana industry will have a disproportionately negative impact," Carney said. "These concerns are why I could not put my signature to either House Bill 1 or House Bill 2."
The governor said he recognizes that many legislators disagree and that he respects the legislative process but does not believe prolonging debate on this issue best serves Delawareans.
Representative Ed Osienski, the primary sponsor of House Bill 1, said he is grateful to have reached the point where Delaware joins a growing number of states that have legalized and regulated adult recreational marijuana for personal use.
"We know that more than 60 percent of Delawareans support the legalization of marijuana... and more than two-thirds of the General Assembly agreed," Osienski said. "I understand the governor's personal opposition to legalization, so I especially appreciate him listening to the thousands of residents who support this effort and allowing it to become law."
According to the Delaware Cannabis Policy Coalition, 22 states have passed laws to date that legalize cannabis for adult use, including Maryland and New Jersey. Other states that have bills in the works include Minnesota and New Hampshire.
"This new law will have a far reaching, positive impact for many Delaware residents, especially those who have been most harmed by cannabis prohibition," said Olivia Naugle, senior policy analyst at the Marijuana Policy Project. "Legalizing and regulating cannabis is safer for both cannabis consumers and communities and will create a new source of good jobs and revenue for the state."
"Delaware families want great schools for their kids. They want good jobs and affordable, safe communities free of crime," Carney said, "and they expect, rightly so, that we’ll spend taxpayer dollars in a way that’s both responsible and sustainable. That’s where we should focus our time and energy in the weeks and months ahead."
As House Bill 1 and House Bill 2 are implemented, Carney said the government will do everything in its power to protect children from accessing marijuana and marijuana-related products, prevent Delawareans and Delaware visitors from driving under the influence of marijuana, and closely evaluate the placement of marijuana dispensaries and other businesses to ensure they do not become a blight on already disadvantaged communities.
"My goal will be to ensure that Delaware has a robust regulatory system that protects the interests of the most vulnerable Delawareans, to avoid the many challenges we’ve seen in other states, and to get back to focusing on issues that are most important for Delaware families," the governor finished.
Without the governor's signatures, House Bill 1, which removes penalties for use or possession of a personal use quantity of marijuana, goes into effect on Sunday, April 23. House Bill 2, which regulates and taxes marijuana for recreational use, goes into effect on Thursday, April 27.